Orlando’s crowded airport has opened new parking lots in time for holidays

Psst! Keep this on the down low – Orlando’s international airport has just opened two new surface parking lots in time for the holiday madness.

Especially nice is that they are within reasonable walking distance of Terminal C and the shuttle train that runs to terminals A and B. Other lots are more remote and connect to terminals by buses.

But word is bound to get out quickly and clog those new lots and their 515 spaces along with the airport’s four massive garages and other lots with more than 20,000 spaces that are routinely stuffed during peak travel times.

“Changes in travel patterns along with record airport traffic has facilitated a need for additional parking on airport property,” airport director Kevin Thibault said.

“It is our hope that these additional lots, along with a third lot that is nearing completion, will help ease some parking congestion during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.”

The change in travel patterns Thibault mentioned is the increasing portion of passengers who are residents of Central Florida.

Orlando’s airport has long been dominated by tourist travelers who do not need to park at the airport.

But, with Central Florida’s growth, more and more travelers drive to the airport and park there.

Here’s the nitty gritty from the airport for finding and using the lots called 2 and 3:

“To access the lots coming from the north, follow signs to Terminal B and then South Exit. At Station Loop Road, located across from the Travel Plaza, make a right. Follow Station Loop Road to Surface Lot 2, which is adjacent to the Train Station. To access Surface Lot 3, keep straight.”

If coming into the airport from the south, “turn left at Station Loop Road, located across from the Travel Plaza. Follow Station Loop Road to Surface Lots 2 and 3.”

The new lots will cost $20 per day. Unlike the garages and other lots, lots 2 and 3 can be accessed only with an E-Pass or SunPass transponder.