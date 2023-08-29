Orlando double homicide suspect found dead by police

Orlando police say their search for the person who murdered a man and woman in Orlando has ended.

Detectives found the double homicide suspect dead Monday night, the Orlando Police Department said.

Investigators did not release a location, but said they made the discovery while executing a search warrant.

The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Their search for a gunman began Monday morning after officers discovered a man and woman shot to death along Azolla Street, north of Shader Road.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

Investigators did not release the names of the victims or the shooter or suggest a possible motive for the killings.

