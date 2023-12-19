Orlando’s driverless shuttle crashed, then quietly disappeared | Commentary

A few months ago, Orlando debuted a new autonomous shuttle in downtown that I thought would be fun to check out. So I picked a sunny Thursday in December and headed to the “Swan” shuttle stop where a sign told me a shuttle would arrive every eight minutes.

It all sounded very cool.

But then eight minutes passed. And there was no shuttle. Then another eight minutes. And so far, this was much less cool than I’d envisioned.

Finally, after about 25 minutes, I flagged down a big ol’ boring bus to ask a human driver when I might expect my much-cooler shuttle to arrive.

“Oh honey,” she responded with a tone that let me know disappointment was coming. “Those shuttles haven’t been running for weeks now. I think they crashed into something.”

OK, so not cool at all. But I figured I’d at least snag a news story. I could find out what happened to Orlando’s Swan shuttles and let readers know.

Only it wasn’t that simple. My quest to find out what happened led to a public records blockade and a potential legal battle.

Why? Because nothing in Florida is simple. And because metro columnists are apparently never intended to write simple, feel-good columns.

Here’s what happened:

Orlando pitches its autonomous Swan Shuttle, which starts Aug. 20

First, city officials confirmed what the bus driver had said — that the Swan shuttles had been sidelined since a “minor incident” on Nov. 4. But the city was suspiciously stingy with details. So I asked for the crash report, which is when things got weird.

The city wouldn’t provide me with the crash report — which is clearly a public record — unless I provided a sworn and notarized statement explaining my intentions.

Now, I’ve covered government in Florida for more than a quarter century and never been asked to jump through such hoops. So, my suspicions were aroused. I started wondering if this “minor incident” was anything but.

City officials swore nothing was amiss; that this was just a fender-bender between the Swan Shuttle and a Lynx bus. The problem, they said, was that Florida lawmakers just passed a new law making it illegal to release crash-report information unless those requesting the information first sign statements swearing they won’t use that information for any nefarious purposes.

And it turns out: They may be right. See, Florida lawmakers have been on a records-hiding tear in recent years, trying to keep secrets about everything from job searches at public universities to the kind of drugs Florida pumps into convicts’ veins during lethal injections.

And apparently one of the new laws involves supposedly trying to protect the privacy of drivers involved in car crashes — even though there were no private drivers in this crash.

That’s when the Sentinel decided to get its lawyers involved. We’ve already started asking questions. But for now, here are two key takeaways:

1) While we only use public information for journalistic purposes, we believe every member of the public is entitled to public information without jumping through unnecessary hoops. So we’re going to vet this law as a matter of principle and precedent.

2) You should pay attention to the lawmakers who are chipping away at your right to access public records. Because they’re doing it every year.

Editorial: Florida’s fabled Sunshine is under attack. Who will defend it?

Now let’s get back to the cool-but-missing vehicles.

First of all, it turns out these driverless shuttles actually have drivers — or rather “attendants.” The company that operates them, Beep Inc., has been running the 8-to-10-passenger vehicles around Lake Nona for about four years. While they envision them as fully automated one day, Beep keeps them staffed with attendants for now. And Beep CEO Joe Moye said Tuesday that a human attendant actually made the Swan shuttle collide with a Lynx bus, causing minor damage and no injuries. “We decided to voluntarily pause the service,” he said.

I understand why the vehicle developers are gun-shy. There’s an entire cottage industry of lawyers eager to pounce. Especially since these vehicles tend to generate unique headlines. In California, for instance, where many of these high-tech cars are being tested, Forbes noted that one robotaxi drove into wet concrete and got stuck on a construction site while others reportedly froze up in traffic after crowds outside a music festival caused bandwidth problems.

The Beep shuttles running in Orlando aren’t robotaxis. They aren’t summoned on-demand to your driveway and then onto a highway. They run fixed routes, usually at speeds of up to 16 mph and mostly in planned communities — like Lake Nona or around UCF’s downtown campus.

And frankly, the idea makes sense to me. Every little shuttle full of people means fewer car trips on our congested roads. It’s another transit option. And while I’m sure there will be some glitches as the technology gets started, we know there are glitches when humans get behind the wheel.

“These vehicles aren’t perfect,” Moye said. “But they’re never distracted, and they’re never impaired.” Touché.

Beep and the city hope to get the Swan shuttle back online in the coming months.

And while I’d suggest they make it less of a state secret whenever their shuttles go offline — so that schlubs like me aren’t left waiting for shuttles that never arrive — I’m a fan of the city trying out new transit options. And once the glitches are ironed out, I’ll try again.

