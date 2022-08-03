Orlando family of five, including two children, found dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in southeast Orlando on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check around 1 p.m. and found the bodies of three adults and two children after entering the house.

Their identities were not immediately released as police notify next of kin.

Justin Rossilini, a neighbor who lives across the street from the two-story home, told the Orlando Sentinel the family included an adult son and two little girls around the ages of 6 and 7.

"I’ve had the past two days off. We’ve been home. I didn’t hear anything," he told the local newspaper, noting that the family had just moved in a couple of months ago.

A large police presence could be seen in the Lake Nona Region neighborhood.

Law enforcement did not immediately release a cause of death or what led to the murder-suicide.

