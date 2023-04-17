Orlando family holds vigil to honor victims of Easter Sunday shooting

Another Orlando family is mourning the loss of their loved ones.

The Fulmore family and other community members held a candlelight vigil to remember those killed during a triple murder on Easter Sunday.

Orlando police said the shooting happened in the home on Grand Street in the Parramore neighborhood.

When police officers arrived, they said the suspect, Lacorvis Daley shot at them, which led to officers firing back and killing him.

Investigators said Daley killed his girlfriend’s mother, daughter, and his 7-year-old son.

One week after the tragic death of three people, the victims’ family and friends gathered to remember their lives.

The large group lit candles in honor of 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 69-year-old Carole Fulmore.

Many people shared memories and stories of their loved ones, and a family friend said Reed was like a granddaughter to her.

“She was such a great person to be around,” Shanta Dawson said. “I took her to church Tuesday during spring break, and the church fell in love with her. She would come often.”

Other people described Cameron as a ball of energy who loved everyone.

The tragedy shocked the community, but those at the vigil promised to keep their memories alive.

