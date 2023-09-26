Orlando firefighter accused of aggravated assault after incident at fire station

An Orlando firefighter is in jail Tuesday facing aggravated assault and battery charges.

Orange County deputies arrested Lateef Williams on a warrant Tuesday.

Sources tell Channel 9 that another firefighter reported an incident that happened at an Orlando Fire Station last week to Orlando police.

We are still waiting on an incident report on what the firefighter reported. But Channel 9 has obtained a letter Lateef Williams’ supervisor wrote to the Orlando Fire administration last Tuesday.

Read: Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging

According to the letter, there was a conflict between Williams and another firefighter at Station 9 on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The supervisor wrote in the letter that the event has “created an environment that makes myself and other crew members feel unsafe in the work environment.”

Read: Orange County firefighter terminated after caught on bodycam punching homeless man during call

The lieutenant goes on to say that this is the first time in his 10-year career that he has ever felt concerned for his safety at work and that he was no longer comfortable working with or around Williams.

Williams’ supervisor said that in the past, Williams made “questionable and irrational statements” but made it seem like it was a joke.

The supervisor went on to write that it is evident that Williams cannot be trusted and his actions cannot be predicted at this time.

Read: ‘It was horrific for us’: Family of 6-year-old girl arrested sues city of Orlando, officers

Williams has worked for the fire department since at least December 2020.

The union representing Orlando firefighters confirms Williams is on administrative leave.

The Orlando Fire Department said they would not comment because it is an active criminal investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.