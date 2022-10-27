Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before

Rachel Sharp
·5 min read

The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed.

St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school.

On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted law enforcement concerned after discovering a gun among her son’s possessions in their home.

She asked officers to remove it but, when officers arrived on the scene, they “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm”.

Instead, someone known to the family was contacted and they took possession of the firearm.

Somehow, Harris got the gun back.

Nine days later, he used that same gun to murder a student and a teacher inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) in St Louis, Missouri.

Alexzandria Bell, a 15-year-old 10th grade student, and Jean Kuczka, a 61-year-old health teacher, were killed in the attack.

Kuczka, a 20-year veteran educator looking forward to retirement, has been described as a charismatic and kind teacher who was always there for her students, one of her former pupils told The Independent. Meanwhile, Alexzandria has been remembered as an outgoing teenager with a passion for dancing.

Another seven victims aged 15 and 16 were also wounded in the attack, before Harris was shot dead by police eight minutes into the rampage.

It is not yet clear how Harris got his hands on the gun after it was taken from him – whether it was given back to him or he took it by force.

“While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used in the shooting Monday,” the police statement read.

An investigation is now under way to determine how it happened.

Police said this firearm, an AR-15-style rifle, was used by Orlando Harris (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
Police said this firearm, an AR-15-style rifle, was used by Orlando Harris (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
The trove of ammunition Harris took with him to the school (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
The trove of ammunition Harris took with him to the school (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, St Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said that the gun used in the attack was “believed to be” the same one taken from Harris days earlier.

Officials were waiting for confirmation from the ATF as to whether the serial numbers were a match.

Now, confirmation that it is the same firearm raises fresh questions as to how Harris was able to get his hands on the gun – after his family raised concerns to law enforcement and sought repeated mental health intervention for the troubled 19-year-old.

Police have praised the preventative steps taken by the gunman’s family prior to the attack and said that they are cooperating with the investigation.

“They contacted us, said that he had a firearm,” Commissioner Sack said.

“The mother at the time wanted it out of the house. The officers, in their response, handed it over to somebody else, an adult who was lawfully able to possess it.”

Harris was known to struggle with his mental health and his family sought mental health treatment and also had him committed him to a mental institution.

They would also search his room on occasion “because they were concerned” and monitored his mail and interactions with other people, said the police commissioner.

“They were constantly in touch with the medical providers who were providing medical care for him,” he said.

“I’ve got to give credit to the family. They made every effort that they felt that they reasonably could. And I think that’s why the mother is so heartbroken over the families that paid for his episode.”

He added: “Mental health is a difficult thing. It’s hard to tell when somebody who’s going to be violent, or act out, or if they’re just struggling, they’re depressed and they might self-harm.

“It’s just a terrible thing, and it’s hard to try and figure out what might have been in somebody’s mind.”

In a note left inside the gunman’s car, Harris said that he originally bought the AR-15-style rifle from a private dealer after he was rejected from a purchase at a gun show in St Charles County.

Orlando Harris managed to get the gun back and used it to murder two (St Louis Public Schools via KSDK)
Orlando Harris managed to get the gun back and used it to murder two (St Louis Public Schools via KSDK)

Harris also wrote how he felt it was the “perfect storm” for a mass shooting.

“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooter,” he wrote.

The note also detailed a list of other US school shootings, the names of the gunman in those cases and the number of victims killed, with Harris expressing his desire to be the next name on the list.

A map of the school was also found along with a manifesto revealing how he planned his attack.

In the wake of the massacre, police said that Harris could have killed hundreds in the attack, given the trove of ammunition he was carrying.

Commissioner Sack said at a press conference on Tuesday that the 19-year-old had at least 600 rounds of ammunition on his person at the time.

“This could have been a horrific scene. That’s a whole lot of victims there,” he said.

Harris had a list of intended targets in the massacre, investigators said.

It is unclear if any of the slain or surviving victims were on that list, but at least one teacher has revealed that Harris aimed his gun at them but refrained from pulling the trigger.

Recommended Stories

  • St Louis gunman Orlando Harris left ‘manifesto’ with list of school shooters and their death tolls

    ‘I’ve been an isolated loner my whole life. This was a perfect storm for a mass shooting,’ suspect wrote in left behind note

  • St. Louis school gunman's note describes 'perfect storm' for mass shooting

    The teenage gunman who killed a student and a teacher at a St. Louis high school left a note in his car saying his feelings of loneliness were "a perfect storm for a mass shooting," the city's police commissioner said on Tuesday. Police found a blue notebook in the car that the killer, Orlando Deshawn Harris, drove on Monday to the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where he fatally shot the 61-year-old teacher and 16-year-old female student, while wounding or causing injuries to seven other people. Harris was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

  • St. Louis school shooter may have used gun that police confiscated months ago

    A 19-year-old man who went on a deadly shooting rampage at a St. Louis high school this week may have used the same firearm that his mother had removed from the family home several months earlier, the city's police commissioner said on Wednesday. The mother of Orlando Harris, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers minutes after the attack began, had contacted police several months earlier after discovering that her son had acquired a gun, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news briefing. "It could have possibly been this gun," Sack said, referring to the AR-15 style rifle used in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

  • Darrell Brooks' mother responds to verdict, calls her son a 'caged bird'

    After a Waukesha County jury convicted her son of 76 charges in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks' mother called for mental health awareness and referred to her son as a "caged bird."

  • In Pa. governor's race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways

    Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words and rituals and promotes a belief that America has been and should be a Christian nation. Democrat Josh Shapiro, meanwhile, talks about his Jewish faith in speeches and ads, saying it inspires him toward public service while he seeks to build a classic Democratic coalition of Black clergy and other progressive religious groups, including Christians and Jews, and the non-religious. Mastriano, a state senator, has rejected the “Christian nationalist” label, though his political events often carry the feel of a worship service.

  • Fort Worth police officer fired after being charged with domestic assault while off duty

    The officer was placed on restricted duty after his arrest in June, Fort Worth police said.

  • Vegas Woman Who Said She’s Too ‘Pretty’ to Be Arrested Is Arrested for Killing Her Mom

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she killed her mother—just months after she reportedly told police she was too good looking to be arrested.Hend Bustami was nabbed in California, shortly after police responded to a 2:34 a.m. call from a “frantic female” who told dispatchers that her mother was dead then hung up, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dave Valenta said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In a statement, police

  • SC woman who lost arms after dog attack in March was in jail. What we know

    Kyleen Waltman will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

  • Police are investigating an Iowa woman's claims that her late father was a prolific serial killer who forced her and her siblings move the bodies

    Lucy Studey told police that her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey, killed between 50 and 70 women over the last three decades.

  • Man who dragged officer into mob gets over 7 years in prison

    A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Head's prison sentence is six months shy of the statutory maximum in his case.

  • ‘Burn in Hell’: Christmas Parade Attacker’s Bizarre Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict

    Mark Hoffman/Pool/GettyDarrell Brooks, the man who killed six people and injured dozens of others when he plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, was found guilty on six counts of intentional homicide on Wednesday. The verdict puts an end to the dizzying trial where Darrell Brooks represented himself, unsuccessfully arguing that he didn’t intentionally kill his victims. The jury began deliberations on Tuesday and reached a verdict by Wednesday morning. Brook

  • Bodycam video shows wreckage of deadly crash in which teen allegedly topped 150 mph

    Authorities released body camera video Tuesday that showed the aftermath of a deadly Oklahoma crash allegedly caused by a teen accused of topping 150 mph in a F

  • 'I Had No Choice:' Convicted Killer Testifies Against Brother In Pike County Family Massacre Trial

    Convicted killer Jake Wagner continues with his highly-anticipated testimony against his brother in the continued courtroom saga in Pike County. George Wagner IV, 30, is the first of four family members to face trial for the 2016 Pike County Massacre, an overnight ambush that left eight people shot to death in rural Ohio. Having previously pleaded guilty to the murders, Edward “Jake” Wagner — who was embroiled in an ongoing child custody dispute between him and victim Hanna May Rhoden — testifie

  • What to know about Jennifer Dorow, the judge in the Darrell Brooks Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial

    Jennifer Dorow, a graduate of Marquette University and Regent University School of Law, has been a Waukesha County judge since 2011.

  • Mom locks herself and kids in bedroom, shoots intruder through door, Texas cops say

    The man was shot in the arm and fled the home, then was captured later.

  • Prosecutor: Teen squeegee worker's plea deal was not authorized

    A teenager accused in a fatal shooting rejected a plea deal that Baltimore prosecutors said should not have been offered to the defense. The plea deal rejected by the 15-year-old squeegee worker called for a 60-year prison sentence in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who police said wielded a baseball bat before he was shot in downtown Baltimore on July 7. Lawyers for the 15-year-old call this a case of self-defense. On a Facebook post Monday, Gordon said that the evidence he and his team has seen indicates the boy's DNA was not found on the handgun. Gordon also claimed the teen's fingerprints were not found on the gun, its magazine or bullets.

  • Iowa serial killer fears: FBI joins probe amid woman's claim father killed up to 70 victims, report says

    An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help her move their bodies.

  • $30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says

    For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol.

  • A District Attorney Campaigned on Freeing a Domestic Violence Victim. He’s Now Prosecuting Her.

    In March 2020, Tracy McCarter, a Black woman who had been physically abused by her estranged white husband, Jim Murray, came home to find him at her door. Murray had struggled with alcoholism for years, and a 2019 video shows him physically assaulting her. When McCarter let Murray into her home that night to help him, he demanded money from her and became violent, forcing McCarter to defend herself with a knife. He eventually died from a stab wound in the chest that night, and McCarter was arres

  • Stolen Hellcat Turns Into Two Deaths In Pennsylvania

    This is absolutely horrible…