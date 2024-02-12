Orlando to host ‘Meet the Artists’ event Monday to celebrate Black History Month

The City of Orlando is continuing a series of events on Monday to celebrate Black History Month.

Orlando’s Multicultural Affairs office will be showcasing and celebrating local black artists.

The “Meet the Artists” reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about their work while enjoying coffee and donuts from local black-owned businesses.

The event is happening in the Terrace Gallery of Orlando City Hall.

