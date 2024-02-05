Orlando leaders to discuss plan to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety

James Tutten
The City of Orlando will discuss entering an agreement Monday with state and federal transportation departments to fund a new traffic safety solution.

It would be called “Orlando CROSS” or Connecting Residents On Safe Streets.

The city wants to create more safety measures on six popular corridors.

The corridors are:

- Kirkman Road from Conroy Road to Raleigh Street

- Colonial Drive from Ferguson Drive to Maguire Road

- Orange Blossom Trail from Winifred to Colonial Drive

- Orange Avenue from SR-308 to Colonial Drive

- Curry Ford Road from Larkin Avenue to Bowen Drive

Those measures include new bikeways, safer crossings, and better access to transit services.

The city council will discuss this plan during a meeting at 2 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the meeting and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

