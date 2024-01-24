Orlando Magic hosts luncheon for people with invisible disabilities

One Orlando Magic family is pushing awareness and access for those with invisible disabilities in Central Florida.

Magic player Joe Ingles and his wife Renae joined the Magic and KultureCity to host an inclusion luncheon at the Kia Center on Tuesday.

The team and nonprofit officials discussed ways to accommodate those with disabilities that are not apparent, including autism.

Ingles has advocated for those with special needs since his son was diagnosed with autism.

The Kia Center also has a sensory room, which was built in 2017 as a quiet space for those who feel overwhe

