Orlando man accused of molesting 17-year-old girl

An Orlando man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl.

Officers said DeMarcus Womack, 31, molested the girl in the stairwell of her apartment complex. The girl told officers he came to her complex to meet after the death of their common friend, Gamaine Brown, 19, who was fatally shot as he was leaving a high school football game.

According to an arrest warrant, the girl told officers that Womack — who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 330 pounds and played collegiate football — physically stopped her from leaving and held her against her will.

According to the warrant, the girl told officers that Womack asked her age ahead of the incident and knew she was 17.

The warrant said the girl provided officers with copies of social messages between her and Womack, where he asks her to delete their message history.

Womack is facing three charges of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of a minor.

