Orlando man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend during argument

An Orlando man was arrested in Lake County last week after police say he fired a handgun at his ex-girlfriend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Clermont police officers were called to the 1300 block of Willow Wind Drive on June 8 for reports of shots fired in a home.

By the time the officers arrived, the shooter was gone. They spoke to a woman who told them she had been arguing with her ex-boyfriend, identified as 30-year-old Dewan Flores.

READ: Marion County man, 18, shot Monday has died of his injuries

Police say the victim told them Flores fired multiple rounds in her direction, but she wasn’t injured.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Floris charging him with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery by sudden snatching, and witness tampering.

READ: Sister of Winter Park woman who was raped, killed in 1986 gives killer victim’s bible in court

With help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Flores was found and arrested without incident five days after the shooting.

He’s being held in the Lake County jail on a total of $60,000 bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



