Orlando man accused of submitting $400K in fraudulent Medicaid claims

The administrator of a pediatric extended care center was arrested on Medicaid fraud charges, the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Court records said Carlos Cabrera submitted fraudulent claims for continual care that should have been provided to children with medically-complex conditions, bilking Florida Medicaid out of more than $400,000.

He ran Angels On Earth PPEC, which had locations in Orlando, Melbourne, Haines City and Lakeland.

Officials said Cabrera, who was responsible for all Medicaid PPEC billing, billed an almost 100% attendance rate to get the maximum payment per patient despite knowing that not everyone attended every day.

They said that services were not rendered for up to 34% of the claims submitted for reimbursement.

“This defendant used vulnerable children and their families for his own financial gain by overbilling and stealing from a taxpayer-funded program,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit uncovered this devious scheme and will now ensure this defendant faces justice.”

Cabrera faces one count of Medicaid provider fraud.

