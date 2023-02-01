Orlando man accused of traveling to Volusia County to have sex with teens

An Orlando man is accused of traveling to Volusia County several times to have sex with teenage girls.

Deputies said Brian Richan, 43, was arrested Wednesday at his home by Orange County deputies.

Deputies said two Volusia County girls, ages 15 and 16, reported in July 2022 that Richman communicated with them over text and social media about engaging in sex in exchange for money.

Investigators said Richman urged one of the girls to perform sex acts on camera so he could post videos online to make money.

Through interviews, video surveillance footage, license plate reader technology, subpoena results and other investigative means, deputies said detectives determined Richman did travel to Volusia County to meet the girls and committed the acts.

Richman is charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer, and promoting sexual performance by a child and use of a child in a sexual performance.

Deputies said additional charges are possible pending forensic examination of his electronic devices.

Deputies said Richman was previously arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 during an undercover prostitution operation.

Richman is being held on $275,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

