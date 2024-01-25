Orlando man arrested, charged with multiple counts of sex abuse of a child under 12 years old

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Orlando man, who is accused of multiple sex crimes against children under 12 years old.

On Wednesday night, Muhamad Adi was arrested charged with 11 counts related to child sexual abuse.

Adi was tracked down after OCSO received a tip from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who received a tip from Dropbox regrading possession of the material.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators learned that Adi was the owner of the Dropbox in question, which lead to a search warrant for his residence.

Investigators found sexually explicit photos of a female approximately 7-years-old, as well a boy of an undisclosed age.

Much of the police report was redacted and deputies did not release any information about the nature of the relationship between Adi and the children.

Adi is currently in the Orange County Jail, he is being charged with lewd/lascivious molestation, sexual battery on a child under 12, sex assault – custodian sex battery of victim under 12, as well as eight other counts related to child sexual abuse or performance.

