Orlando man arrested with firearms, silencers and thousands of ammunition rounds

Officials arrested an Orlando man with 19 firearms, six silencers, three flash-bang grenades, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Carlos Roman to 40 years in prison for cocaine possession and a silencer-equipped firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. His initial arrest happened on Aug. 9, 2022, when they found him in his home. The arrest was part of a large takedown from Operation “Titan Fall,” a multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCEDTF) investigation that arrested 13 individuals charged in two indictments, the DOJ said.

Authorities said Roman supplied cocaine to three men, James Richard Howell, Kenneth Angel Vera and Joely Manuel Burgos. Law enforcement monitored cell phone communications and discovered Roman provided them regularly.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Howell pleaded guilty to his charges. On Dec. 6, Roman and Vera pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. Burgos pleaded guilty to those exact charges on Dec. 28, according to the DOJ.

A judge sentenced Howell to 57 months, Vera to 27 months and Burgos to 51 months in prison,