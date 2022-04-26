Orlando man arrested in fuel pump tampering case

An Orlando man was arrested by state authorities after they say he was caught on video tampering with a fuel pump at a Volusia gas station.

Magdiel Echevarria-Martinez of Orlando was arrested by Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) officers this week after he was spotted tampering with a fuel pump at a 7-Eleven in Volusia County on March 17.

Read: 2 Orlando men among 4 accused of attempting to tamper with gas pumps, steal fuel

Echevarria-Martinez was arrested on felony charges of unauthorized access to electronic equipment, criminal mischief and scheme to defraud and booked into the Orange County jail on $60,0000 bond.

Read: Gas thieves steal $2000 worth of diesel from Eustis gas station

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services regularly inspects gas pumps and said it has seen an increase in instances of gas pump tampering with the increase in gas prices.

READ: High gas prices lead to spike in gas theft, authorities say

FDACS said consumers who suspect that a gas pump has been tampered with should contact the gas station manager and file a complaint with FDACS online or by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352).

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.