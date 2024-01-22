Orlando man arrested in Illinois, accused of human trafficking, MBI says

An Orlando man was arrested in Illinois for human trafficking after engaging in sexual activity with minor.

Benjamin Maxwell, 31, was arrested on warrants for human trafficking of a child under 18-years-old, unlawful sex with a minor and five counts of possession of material.

In June 2022, Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation was notified by Celebration Hospital in Kissimmee, that two juveniles, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were brought in, and after further investigation, MBI determined the two were involved in human trafficking.

According to a release, the two juvenile had been picked up by Robert Mitchell and Adreiene Mitchell in Clearwater, Florida.

Over the course of weeks, the two juveniles engaged in sexual activity and the 17-year-old female apeareds on websites advertising sex.

Robert and Adreiene Mitchell would sell the juvenile to men in Orlando and Kissimmee, officials said.

Following the arrest of Robert and Adreiene Mitchell, investigators identified Orland man as a client, leading to his arrest.

If convicted, human trafficking for commercial sex of a child under 18 years of age is a mandatory life sentence.

In the state of Florida, anyone involved in human trafficking, regardless of if they are the trafficker or the customer, may be charged under the human trafficking statute.

