Orlando man arrested for shaking infant son so severely he ended up on life support

An Orlando man has been arrested on accusations he shook his infant son severely injuring the child's brain.

The incident occurred when the child was 3 months old. The baby, now 11 months old, remains on life support, said Volusia County sheriff's office spokesman Andrew Gant said in a press release.

Malcolm Nelson, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse after doctors discovered his infant son had severe brain injuries consistent with abuse from shaking, Gant said.

Nelson was arrested in Orlando and brought to Volusia County on Tuesday. He was in the Volusia County Branch Jail Wednesday on $150,000 bail.

Gant said detectives started working the case on Jan. 24 after the child was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness and going into cardiac arrest at home in Ormond Beach.

Nelson is facing an upgraded charge if the infant does not survive, the sheriff's office said.

An extensive medical evaluation and treatment determined the baby had several injuries and fractures that resulted from physical abuse such as shaking, investigators said.

An investigation revealed Nelson had shaken the infant in the past, including the morning of Jan. 24 when the child became unresponsive, Gant said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orlando man arrested for shaking baby so hard he's now on life support