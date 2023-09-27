Orlando man beats, rapes Deltona woman at gunpoint, deputies report

An Orlando felon was arrested Tuesday and accused of trying to kill a Deltona woman he beat and raped at gunpoint in her home, firing the pistol during the attack, Volusia County sheriff's detectives said.

Pablo Eduardo Garcia, 27, was locked up without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon or great force, false imprisonment, armed kidnapping with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Garcia was imprisoned for one year for felony battery on a person 65 years or older. He was released on Oct. 11, 2018.

The woman had been dating Garcia between March and August. On Friday she asked him to care for her dog because she planned to go to a theme park in Orlando, detectives said.

After some time at the theme park, the victim called Garcia to pick her up because she had some drinks. She then contacted him later telling him she had sobered up and that she could drive home, according to a charging document filed in the case.

Garcia got upset and battered the woman when she got home early Saturday between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., detectives said. Garcia demanded the woman's cell phone so he could go through it, and grabbed it from her when she refused, the report states.

Gun theft and rape Gun theft at sex party leads to Deltona teen rape charge

The woman tried to leave the home but Garcia took the victim's handgun from a dresser and held it to his head asking her to stay, the report said.

An argument broke out and Garcia punched the woman in the face multiple times. He jumped on her on the bed and the woman could see the red laser sight from the gun shining on her. The victim, who said "she was trying to survive," struggled with Garcia, and the gun discharged, the affidavit indicated.

Garcia then pointed the gun at the woman and pulled the trigger a second time but the gun jammed, the report states.

Detectives said they found a bullet hole in the headboard of the victim's bed.

Garcia obligated the woman to text the landlord to say she was well in case the landlord heard the gunshot. He then took her cell phone and smart watch and smashed them both, detectives said.

Then at gunpoint, Garcia told the woman to undress. He then raped her, detectives said.

The woman tried to calm down her attacker after the sexual attack but he punched her one more time so hard on the side of the head the woman said she felt like vomiting, the report highlighted.

The woman got away from the home after Garcia fell asleep, detectives said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona woman raped at gunpoint