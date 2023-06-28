Orlando man charged after fight at Oviedo gas station leaves victim brain-dead

An Orlando man was arrested in Seminole County Monday, weeks after deputies say he threw a punch that cost another man his life.

Seminole County Deputies and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the 7-Eleven on Red Bug Lake Road in Oviedo just after noon on May 1 in response to an assault where one person was left unconscious.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, Amir Aryafar, unconscious on the ground in the parking lot. According to an incident report, Aryafar never regained consciousness before he was taken to Oviedo Medical Center.

The next day, Aryafar’s son told investigators his father had been declared brain-dead due to a serious brain injury. On May 3, the family removed him from life support.

Investigators spoke to witnesses about the incident who described seeing a man, later identified as 29-year-old Brian Darnold, get out of the passenger side of a car and punch Aryafar one time, causing him to fall to the ground.

Brian Darnold, 26, charged with homicide by negligent manslaughter.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage of the incident showing Aryafar on a bike in front of the store approaching the rear of the vehicle Darnold was in as it backed out of a parking space.

According to the sheriff’s office, as Aryafar approached the car, Darnold jumped out of the passenger seat as the car was still moving and threw one punch at Aryafar, causing him to fall and strike his head on the pavement.

Darnold can then be seen getting back into the car and leaving the scene.

In an interview with investigators, Darnold claimed Aryafar had harassed him inside the store and began “running after the car” as he left the gas station. Darnold claimed he only jumped out to punch Aryafar in self-defense.

Investigators explained to Darnold that the video they saw didn’t show Aryafar swing at him, and that they “had an issue” with him not simply leaving the parking lot in the car.

On June 19, investigators were notified by the Medical Examiner’s Office that Aryafar ultimately died due to “complications of traumatic brain injury” and labeled the manner of death a homicide.

Darnold has been charged with one count of homicide by negligent manslaughter. He was booked into the Seminole County Jail Monday and remains there on no bond.

