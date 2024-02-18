Orlando man charged with robbery in Brink's truck heist in West Melbourne

A 22-year-old Orlando man remained jailed Sunday after West Melbourne police said he held a Brink’s armored truck driver at bay with a box cutter last month and took $14,000.

Qua’Shaun Jacquez D’onte McClinton was arrested Wednesday after a monthlong investigation and charged with robbery with a deadly weapon after the Jan. 8 incident at Chase Bank at 115 Palm Bay Road. A Brevard County judge ordered McClinton to be held without bail at the Brevard County Jail Complex, records show.

Detectives — who used facial recognition technology, car tag readers and surveillance video to identify Clinton — also continue to search for at least two other people who may have been in the getaway vehicle used in the robbery, court records show.

West Melbourne police responded to the bank Jan. 8 after a witness called 911 to report seeing what they believed was an armed robbery at a Chase branch in the Hammock Landings Shopping Plaza, records show.

Officers arrived and found the Brink's driver — a 17-year employee of the company — visibly shaken. The driver told detectives that she normally worked routes in Orlando but that a co-worker called in sick, leaving her to be in the unfamiliar area, records show.

The Brink's driver, who was not injured in the incident, told detectives that she was at the ATM machine loading cash cartridges when she was approached by two men, including one with a box cutter. One of the men took a cassette loaded with $14,000, police reported. Another car began to turn into the area, leading both men to get back to the waiting car and leave, records show.

Detectives later learned that the waiting car — a Hyundai Sonata — was rented through an online service and returned to the owner later Jan. 8. An investigation continues.

