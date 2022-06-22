Orlando man did time for traveling to meet a minor for sex. He stayed out only 57 days

An Orlando man got 29 years in federal prison last week for 57 days of obscene online activity.

In those 57 days, 47-year-old Joseph Lusk left prison as a registered sex offender, used social media app Moco Space to meet a 15-year-old girl, then used the Kik app to send her pictures of his genitals and request photos of her naked in the shower.

The “15-year-old girl” didn’t satisfy Lusk’s request. “She” was a “he” and the social media persona cloaked a Martin County Sheriff’s Office undercover investigator. Lusk was arrested on Aug. 31, 2021, eight weeks and a day after he finished doing 32 months in the Florida Department of Corrections for traveling to meet a minor after soliciting a parent, legal guardian or custodian.

And that’s why Lusk got 29 years in federal prison on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and commission of a felony offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

Lusk didn’t just send pictures and request photos. He told the undercover investigator he wanted to “get naked and ruff house” with him and told that he would”bend u over my knee and spank u.” He requested wet T-shirt pictures and, when the undercover said “she” was going to a friend’s house for swimming, Lusk requested videos.