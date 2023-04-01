Orlando man found guilty of 2020 beating deaths of Windermere father and son

A man accused of beating a Windermere man and his son to death with a baseball bat in 2020 was convicted by an Orange County jury Friday.

Investigators say 36-year-old Ezekiel Hopkins was trying to steal a car from a home on Sunbittern Court in Windermere on the evening of July 30, 2020 when he was confronted by the homeowners, John and Lisa Savey.

Investigators say Hopkins attacked John Savey, leaving him dead outside the home, then chased Lisa into the home where he beat her as well. Hopkins also attacked the couple’s son, James Savey, leaving him dead inside the home. Lisa Savey survived the attack, albeit with severe injuries.

All three victims were attacked with a baseball bat, according to police.

Police learned of the attack through a 9-1-1- call from the Savey’s then 10-year-old grandson who hid in a closet while Hopkins burglarized the home.

Hopkins was still inside when officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the burglary in progress call. Hostage negotiators tried to communicate with him until they decided to breach the home and take him into custody.

Hopkins was hospitalized after his arrest because police said he appeared to have ingested bleach while in the home.

Hopkins’ trial began this week. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and burglary with an assault.

He was found guilty of all the charges and sentenced to four life terms in prison.

Judge Diego Madrigal presided over the case. Assistant State Attorney Sean Wiggins represented the state.

