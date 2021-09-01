Orlando man gets 12 years in prison for toddler’s ‘torture’ death

For years, Victoria Toth said she did not believe her former boyfriend Johnathan Pursglove had any role in the 2018 death of her 2-year-old son, Jayce Martin, and stood behind him while he was in jail.

That changed earlier this year after she saw a video of Pursglove’s son saying his father had hit Jayce, she said. During a sentencing hearing at the Orange County Courthouse Wednesday, she testified Pursglove had hit and kicked her multiple times, broken her phone and refused to let her take Jayce to the hospital despite the boy throwing up and complaining his stomach hurt.

“He told me not to go because Jayce had bruises on his forehead,” she said, explaining Pursglove worried child protective services would become involved if she took Jayce for treatment. “... He was hitting me and he would not let me go.”

A judge sentenced Pursglove Wednesday to 12 years in prison with credit for time served. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty in April to aggravated manslaughter of a child in the death of Jayce, who died after blunt force trauma caused his intestines to burst, leading to a deadly infection that investigators described as “torture.”

Circuit Judge Mark S. Blechman told Pursglove that Jayce would be alive if he had called 911 or taken him to the hospital.

“You did none of that, and this child is dead as a result,” the judge said. “... Once you get out of prison, you’re going to be a convicted felon [and] you’re going to have to start your life all over again. But I want to remind you — you have a life to start all over again. Jayce does not.”

Toth, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated child abuse in her son’s death, will face a judge for her sentencing Thursday.

Police say Toth called 911 on July 18, 2018, after finding Jayce unresponsive at their Bethune Drive home. She told dispatchers her son was throwing up and had been “dehydrating.”

First responders found the toddler with bruises and surrounded by vomit and bile.

The boy had suffered an injury akin to a “sucker punch” that caused his intestines to burst and led to a deadly infection, medical examiners determined.

Prosecutors said police were unable to determine who delivered the fatal blow, though Toth told law enforcement her boyfriend took care of her son while she was at work. After she came home from work July 15, she noticed Jayce did not want to play and seemed lethargic, which was unlike him.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Toth testified that she scheduled an appointment for her son shortly before his death, but Pursglove would not let her take him to see a doctor.

On the witness stand earlier this week, Pursglove apologized for Jayce’s death and admitted he was negligent for not taking the toddler to the hospital but denied hurting the child, pointing to two other incidents in which he said Jayce could have been injured while playing.

“It was ignorance that led him not to take the child to the doctor,” said Candace Hawthorne, Pursglove’s attorney. “... Same goes for mom. It was ignorance. They were young. They should have listened. They should have taken him to the doctor.”

But Assistant State Attorney Frank George pointed to testimony from a medical examiner that Jayce’s injuries were akin to a bicycle’s handlebars slamming into someone going 25 to 30 miles an hour or a 150-pound person dropping from a significant height onto the toddler while he was laying on the ground.

Pursglove also had a history of domestic violence, including against his son’s mother, who testified he would beat her, throw her against the wall and destroy her phones.

“The one thing that nobody can get around is the science,” George said. “This young boy was hit so hard. ... This was not an accident.”

Last week, Toth gave a victim impact statement, in which she told Pursglove she still didn’t understand how his anger at her led him to abuse the toddler.

“I will never understand how you could have been so mad at me or what I possibly could have done to make you so mad and take it out on Jayce,” she said. “I don’t believe you meant to kill him, but I believe you meant to hurt him. ... Jayce was the happiest kid I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

