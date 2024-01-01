Orlando man killed in Pine Hills crash, FHP says

A 63-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after the Jeep Compass he was driving was struck by a Dodge Challenger and rolled over at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. The man, whose name was not released, was not wearing a seatbelt while driving the Jeep, according to an FHP incident report.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Orlando man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old Winter Park man, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

According to authorities, the Jeep was headed east in the left turn lane on Silver Star Road and turned left to go north on Powers Drive. The Dodge then struck the right side of the Jeep, causing the sport utility vehicle to veer off the road and overturn, according to reports.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

