Orlando man killed, Sanford woman hurt in shooting during birthday party at Airbnb, deputies say

Deputies in Polk County are searching for a gunman after a man and woman were shot during a house party over the weekend.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at an Airbnb rental home on Robin Road near Davenport.

Deputies said a 27-year-old Orlando man and a 26-year-old Sanford woman were shot at the home.

Investigators said people were gathered at the home celebrating a birthday.

According to witnesses, the male victim walked out to the street in front of the home, and spoke to a person in a vehicle.

The man was then shot in front of the home and the woman was also shot, officials said.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle then fled the subdivision and was last seen heading north towards Osceola Polk Line Road.

Both victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

“We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27-year-old young man and injured this young woman,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

