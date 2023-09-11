Orlando man killed, Sanford woman injured in shooting at Airbnb rental in Davenport

A 27-year-old Orlando man was killed and a 26-year-old Sanford woman wounded in a shooting during a family birthday event at a rental home in Davenport early Sunday.

There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at an AirBnB rental home on Robin Road in unincorporated Davenport. According to witnesses, male victim walked out into the street in front of the home to speak to someone in a vehicle, and shortly thereafter shots were fired. The man was shot in the street. The Sheriff's Office did not say how many times. The woman was shot once.

The driver of the vehicle then fled and was last seen heading north toward Osceola Polk Line Road.

Both victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where the man was later declared dead. The woman was treated and released.

"We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27-year-old young man and injured this young woman," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a prepared statement. "We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody."

If anyone has information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Shooting outside birthday party in Davenport kills Orlando Man