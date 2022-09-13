Orlando man known as ‘Satans child’ online raped 8-year-old, feds say

A 40-year-old Orlando man faces the possibility of decades in prison after authorities uncovered a video of him raping an 8-year-old child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Miguel Diaz Gonzalez, 40, is charged with the production of child sex abuse material. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted, and the possibility of up to 30 years.

According to a press release, the investigation began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online storage account under the username “Satan’s child,” which was found to contain material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators traced the account to Gonzalez’s home where, following a search, they confirmed he had been the user of the account, federal prosecutors say. Once they gained access, they discovered the video of Gonzalez raping the child, the release said.

Gonzalez has since been arrested and appeared last week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste F. Bremer, who ordered him detained. Records show he’s being held at the Orange County Jail, where he was booked Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Federal Bureau of Investigation led the case, with help from the Orlando Police Department, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting child sexual exploitation and abuse.

