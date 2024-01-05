Orlando man seeking $100K after Dunkin’ store toilet explodes on him, lawsuit claims

A customer in an Orlando Dunkin’ is seeking more than $100,000 in a lawsuit claiming a toilet exploded on him, causing “severe and long-term injuries.”

Paul Kerouac claims he was injured by the exploding porcelain fixture a year ago in one of the chain’s locations in Central Florida. He was covered “in human feces, urine and debris” the Associated Press reported in a related article.

After seeking help from employees, one told him that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” and that there had been previous incidents.

“When contacted Thursday by email for more details on Kerouac’s injuries, his attorney, Scott Spradley, said he was tied up and couldn’t answer the questions until the following day,” the AP article said.

The negligence lawsuit filed by Kerouac states that he was injured in the incident and required mental health care and counseling following the 2022 incident.

Dunkin’ did not immediately respond to the AP in an email seeking comment.

