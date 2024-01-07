Orlando man will send mother's remains to deep space aboard Vulcan rocket
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, says in an interview with Fox News that United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" for the man who appointed him to the high court.