Orlando man sent to prison for selling ‘very high purity’ meth

An Orlando man will spend more than a decade behind bars for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced Friday.

A U.S. District Judge recently issued a 12-year federal prison sentence to Martin Felder Jr., 43, for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Middle District of Florida.

The DOJ said that Felder was under investigation for distributing narcotics in the Tampa area.

Federal officials said that on two occasions, he sold methamphetamine and heroin to a confidential source with the Drug Enforcement Administration and said that forensic testing of drugs seized by the DEA showed a “very high purity” methamphetamine that’s known as “ice.”

The court also ordered Felder to forfeit assets he gained that could be traced to the proceeds of his offense.

Felder pleaded guilty in October 2022, the DOJ said.

