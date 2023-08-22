Orlando man sentenced to 2 life terms in Daytona Beach murder

Willie Walker testifies during his trial Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. He was sentenced to two life terms for murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

An Orlando man was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms for his role in the killing of a man during an attempted robbery in Daytona Beach.

A jury on Tuesday took less than an hour to convict Willie Walker, 32, of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman sentenced Walker, who also pled to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; Foxman sentenced him to 15 years in prison to run concurrent on that charge.

Walker and another man, Andrew Burgman, fatally shot Joshua Goodman, 25, of Casselberry, on May 11, 2020, in the parking lot of a Curaleaf store on 910 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Walker and Burgman were arrested the next day when they were involved in a crash in Orlando that killed a 73-year-old woman. Prosecutors said they were fleeing from police at the time.

Burgman, 36, was convicted in a jury trial in November of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery with a firearm by a convicted felon. Burgman was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison on the murder count and 30 years on the attempted armed robbery charge.

Both men testified at Walker’s trial. Walker wore a coat and tie and sat next to his defense attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Brian Smith and Courtney Davison. Burgman was led in wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

Both men have prior felony convictions; Walker has four.

The night Goodman was killed

Burgman said they drove to Daytona Beach because he wanted to sell “molly” and he could get a higher price here than in Orlando. Burgman and Walker each carried a .22-caliber revolver.

Once in Daytona Beach, the men said Goodman flagged them down, then got in the backseat. They said Goodman wanted a product that Burgman didn’t have.

The men said they wanted to get Goodman out of the car, so Walker drove to the Curaleaf parking lot. Both Walker and Burgman said Goodman had a knife in his backpack, which they could partially see.

Walker said once he stopped the car, he walked around to the back door and told Goodman to get out. Walker said Goodman just stared at him.

Burgman said he also got out of the car to help get Goodman out.

Both Walker and Burgman said they were fearful because Goodman had a knife.

Under questioning by Smith, they both said they had no plan to rob or shoot someone that day.

"I felt like he was going to grab me . … that’s when I shot him,” Walker said.

They both said they did not call police because they were convicted felons and didn't think police would believe them.

Walker was cross examined by Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas.

Terwilleger asked Walker what the knife looked like. Walker said it had a silver blade. Burgman had said the knife was silver and brown.

Terwilleger later introduced a photo of the folding knife in Goodman’s backpack. It was purple and black.

Terwilleger played a security video for Walker which showed that Goodman got out of the car quickly, as opposed to remaining inside as Walker had claimed. She said he got out within two seconds, counting "One Mississippi. Two Mississippi."

Walker told Terwilleger he did not see a knife in his hand when he shot Goodman.

“At that point, it’s your testimony that you thought he was going to grab you?" Terwilleger said.

“Yes ma’am,” Walker said.

“So, you shoot him point blank in the back, correct?” Terwilleger said.

“Yes m’am,” Walker said.

“You didn’t call 911. You shot a man in the back and you left him in the parking lot, correct?”

“Yes ma’am,” Walker said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orlando man sentenced to 2 life terms in Daytona Beach murder