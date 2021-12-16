Orlando man sentenced to 50 years in prison after sexually exploiting children

An Orlando man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of sexually exploiting children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Todd Engles, 33, pleaded guilty in September for producing, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material. In addition to prison time, Engles was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender and forfeit his smartphone.

Orlando police and FBI investigators found evidence suggesting Engles would pose online as a 15-year-old boy and contacted multiple young girls between the ages of 9 and 13 on social media, the DOJ said.

Engles would then entice the girls to perform sexual activity over live video stream and video recordings. He would later enter chat rooms to distribute videos and images of children, as young as infants, being sexually abused, and “expressed in detail his desire to drug and rape children,” the DOJ said.

A forensic review of his smartphone revealed more than 455 images and 148 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children of various ages.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com