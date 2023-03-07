Orlando man sentenced to federal prison for role in ‘brazen’ ATM burglary

One of the three men caught on video using a stolen truck to destroy the ATM at an Orlando bank is headed to federal prison for his role in the crime.

Investigators say back in May of 2022, 23-year-old Carlos Tawan Reed, Jr. and two other men “brazenly” wrapped a chain around the ATM at the Chase Bank on Colonial Drive and used a stolen pickup truck to destroy the machine’s casing, exposing the cash boxes it contained. They drove away with more than $115,000 but were quickly spotted by Orange County deputies, leading to a high-speed chase.

The chase ended when deputies used spike strips to disable the getaway car. Reed and the other two men each tried to run from the vehicle but deputies were able to capture them and retrieve all of the stolen money.

Reed pleaded guilty in November to bank burglary and bank theft in connection with the destruction of an ATM. He was sentenced Monday to spend four years and three months in federal prison.

His accomplices, 24-year-old Deontrae Walden and 24-year-old Wendell Harp, Jr., have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Walden has admitted to his involvement in five other similar burglaries in Central Florida.

Deontrae Walden, 23, Carlos Reed, Jr., 22, & Wendell Harp, Jr., 23, are accused of stealing from a Chase Bank ATM on East Colonial Drive

A fourth man, identified as Aqunis Green, was later arraigned and has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident in Orlando. However, officials say Green is already serving three years and 10 months in federal prison for similar crimes in East Texas and faces another 20 years if convicted in Florida.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Orange County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. For more information on the nationwide initiative, click here.

