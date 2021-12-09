Orlando man shot in his home, several others detained

An Orlando man was taken to the hospital after being shot in his home.

Officers said the shooting happened near Columbia St. and Parramore Ave. Wednesday night, according to an Orlando Police Department press release.

The victim, who was not involved in the incident, was shot while sitting in his home.

First responders took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other victims were reported.

OPD said they detained several people who may have been involved with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing; new information will be added as available.