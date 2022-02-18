Orlando man trafficked runaway teen girl for sex, MBI says

A 28-year-old Orlando man was arrested Thursday, accused of advertising a 15-year-old girl online for paid sex, court records show.

The investigation that led to Lonnie Llewellyn Melvin Jr.’s arrest began in 2020, according to a report by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, when an ad appeared online that featured photos of the girl, who had run away from a group home in Bartow that February.

An undercover agent arranged a meeting at a 7-Eleven with the 15-year-old, who arrived in an Uber car with Melvin. The girl was deemed a danger to herself and involuntarily committed for treatment under Florida’s Baker Act, the report shows.

Melvin Jr. was arrested after officers found he was carrying a baggy of MDMA and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court, the report says. Court records show he later pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to just less than a year in jail.

After Melvin’s arrest, an agent began reviewing the 453 calls Melvin Jr. made from the Orange County Jail. The calls revealed Melvin Jr. was working with other men to traffick the 15-year-old victim, often referring to the other men through code names, according to the report.

In June 2021, the two cellphones that Melvin was arrested with revealed 34 images of the victim engaging in a sex act with Melvin and multiple videos of intercourse between the two, the report states. Those videos were posted to a commercial sex website called Skip the Games.

A warrant was issued in January for Melvin’s arrest on charges of using minors in the production of pornography, lewd or lascivious battery and unlawful use of a communication device.

He’s being held in the Orange County Jail on $25,500 bail.

