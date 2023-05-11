Orlando middle school teacher accused of inappropriately touching, filming students

An Orlando middle school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching and filming girls in his class.

Javier Romero-Gonzalez, a Spanish teacher at Innovation Middle School, is facing two charges of lewd or lascivious conduct and two charges of an authority figure engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

According to an arrest affidavit, two girls in Romero-Gonzalez’s class reported that he had filmed them dancing and touched them inappropriately during class.

According to investigators, one of the girls described Romero-Gonzalez as “touchy.”

Read: Lynx, Orlando may partner on autonomous shuttle downtown

The school district said Romero-Gonzalez was placed on administrative on April 12 after the district was made aware of the allegations.

“Families at Innovation Middle School were made aware at that time and the employee has not returned to campus pending the outcome of the internal and law enforcement investigations,” district officials said.

Orlando police are asking anyone else who believed they were victimized by Romero-Gonzalez to contact the department’s special victims unit.

Anyone believing they were victimized by Romero-Gonzalez is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department's Special Victims Unit. More info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GFZMyuGw3c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 11, 2023

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.