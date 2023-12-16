Orlando nonprofit IDignity plans $10M campus south of downtown

IDignity, an Orlando nonprofit that helps citizens obtain proof of identity, will soon be more identifiable to the community it serves.

Michael Dippy, its executive director, said the nonprofit organization is near the end of a $10 million capital campaign that will establish a permanent home for its operations after bouncing around throughout Orlando for roughly 15 years.

“This is a big step for this organization,” he said. “We’re not looking for a new home, we’re not looking for a bigger home. We’re looking for our first home and to be a part of the fabric of the community.”

Since 2008, IDignity has helped over 29,000 clients in Orange County obtain legal proof of their identity, which in turn helps them gain access to healthcare, education, housing and employment.

Dippy said the plans for the office will allow the organization to serve more people and grow its team of 12 full-time employees.

IDignity’s new home will provide sought-for stability and security of operations too—an important factor when dealing with sensitive documentation.

“That really is key to this,” he said. “We’ve never been able to receive our mail at our own location just because it’s not a safe place for all the identification documents that are being mailed to us. So our mail being delivered to the location, which goes in the safe, is a big win.”

The nonprofit began its capital campaign for the new building about four-and-a-half years ago with a goal to raise $10 million for the project.

State Sen. Linda Stewart and Rep. Rachel Plakon, a republican of the Sanford area, appropriated $1 million from the state to the organization. Orange County pledged $750,000 through its community development block grant and another $1.5 million using American Rescue Plan funds.

On Friday, Dr. Phillips Charities announced an additional $800,000 to campaign.

So far, IDignity has raised $8.1 million. Dippy said he hopes to break ground on its new office next September and anticipates construction taking about a year.

Currently, the nonprofit operates in a roughly 9,000-square-foot space within a building on North Magnolia Avenue in downtown Orlando. Its new space at 1115 South Division Ave. will span about 15,000 square feet and feature signage visible from the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange, Division Avenue and an urban trail in front of the building.

Dippy hopes the office will draw in more people to learn of IDignity’s services and the essential need for identification.

“A study from New York University estimates 11% to 14% of U.S. Citizens do not currently posses government-issued photo ID. It’s a staggering number,” Dippy said. “That equates to about 117,000 residents in Orange County.”

The nonprofit serves about 3,500 people a year. At that rate, it could take up to 50 years to serve the current need in the county.

“All we are doing is empowering people to help themselves and I truly think that is the only way that we’ll be able to effectively address homelessness and poverty,” he said. “If we can get people over this one hurdle, all these other opportunities are open to them.”

