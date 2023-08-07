Orlando officers shot in the line of duty still recovering at hospital

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the two Orlando police officers who were shot in the line of duty on Friday.

It all started during an investigation into a car on Garland and Washington in downtown Orlando.

Police said a suspect then shot the officers, carjacked someone, and took off.

The suspect was then shot and killed by SWAT teams in a hotel not far from Universal Orlando.

The officers who were shot were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, make a full recovery.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said he has been visiting the officers in the hospital.

It will be a long road to recovery, but he’s looking forward to them being discharged.

Police said 28-year-old Daton Viel is the man who shot the officers.

Meanwhile, we’re learning more about the man accused of pulling the trigger that sent them here.

Viel eventually made his way to a hotel room off International Drive where he was holed up for hours.

Channel 9 will continue to follow-up with law enforcement and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

