Orlando Philharmonic names its first-ever woman leader

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has appointed its first-ever woman executive director.

Karina Bharne, most recently the executive director of the Symphony Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington, was announced by the Orlando-based professional orchestra as its new leader on Oct. 19. Bharne replaces Paul Helfrich, who announced he was resigning in June and departed Orlando in mid-September after his wife was named North Carolina Symphony Orchestra’s associate concertmaster.

“We went through a comprehensive search process,” Priscilla Azzolini, vice president of the orchestra’s board of directors and chair of the search committee, said in a prepared statement. “[We] received applications from around the country and interviewed several qualified candidates. I would like to thank everyone on the search committee for the time you invested to help us find our new executive director.”

