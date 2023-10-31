Orlando police: 2 arrested after burglary attempt leads to kidnapping, shooting

Two people were arrested Tuesday after shooting a man a day earlier when he tried to escape their vehicle in downtown Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Central Boulevard and North Rosalind Avenue where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound. The Orlando Police Department said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim met with suspects Dekayla Gray, 26, and Kevin Johnson, 30, earlier in the day by Rosemont Community Center. When the victim arrived, the suspects held him at gunpoint and demanded money, OPD said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, did not have money and the suspects ordered him into their vehicle, the department said. The suspects drove away him in the car.

While near Lake Eola Park the victim tried to escape by jumping out of the vehicle. A fight then broke out and the victim was shot, according to OPD.

Gray and Johnson were arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping with intent to commit a felony, armed carjacking with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

