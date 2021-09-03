Orlando police: 3 people involved in parking lot shootout

Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel

As two people began shooting in a south Orlando parking lot, a third person joined the fray and returned gunfire Thursday night, Orlando police said.

No injuries were reported.

The first two people approached a vehicle at the Kara West Apartments, 2952 South Rio Grande Avenue, and began shooting at it, Orlando police Lt. Anthony Mongelluzzo said.

That’s when a nearby person returned gunfire, Mongelluzzo said.

Officers made contact with the suspects, but OPD has not released any identifying information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

