Orlando police: 4 people dead, including suspect and 7-year-old, after shooting

A community is reeling after three victims were shot and killed Sunday morning.

Orlando police responded to a domestic violence incident around 2 a.m. in Parramore.

Investigators said they heard shots being fired inside a home on Grand Street when they called for backup, and then the armed suspect walked out.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley, shot at officers, who fired back, and Daley died.

Earlier in the day, Cecil Allen said he was in the area to visit family,

“I was coming around the corner when I heard the first shot,” he said.

And as Allen was waiting for police to confirm the victims’ names, he was praying they were not two people he knew.

Later Sunday afternoon, police released the names of the three victims: 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, 13-year-old Damionna Reed, and 69-year-old Carole Fulmore.

It is unclear how the victims knew Daley.

“I want Parramore to be a good area and thrive, but look; I come to pick up my goddaughter for prom, and look at what happened,” Allen said. “This is why I moved out of this area. I want it to be a better area.”

Two Orlando police officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, which is standard in cases like this one.

