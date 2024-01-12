Orlando police arrest homeless man on sidewalk just hours after council adopts new sidewalk rules

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested Monday afternoon for sitting on a downtown Orlando sidewalk, just hours after the city council adopted an ordinance banning people from blocking sidewalks that officials insisted would not be used to target the homeless.

Paul Clark, 62, was found by Orlando Police sitting in front of the Taco Bell Cantina at Central Boulevard and Orange Ave. at about 6:17 p.m. The officer said he’d previously warned Clark numerous times that he wasn’t allowed to sit on downtown sidewalks, and when Clark failed to move, he arrested him.

City commissioners voted 6-1 on Monday to approve the revamped ordinance after more than a dozen activists spoke against it, fearing it could be used to arrest the homeless. City officials said their intention was to keep sidewalks clear of solicitors and fighting, not to harass homeless people looking for a place to sit or sleep.

“If anything it is far more likely to be used in situations during the busy closing time in downtown Orlando as the bars are letting out,” an OPD legal advisor said.

Shortly after the vote, Clark was arrested.

But there was confusion Thursday as word of the arrest spread about exactly which city ordinance Clark violated and whether it should raise concerns about the new sidewalk rules.

On Clark’s arrest report, the officer cited an ordinance titled “sitting/lying on sidewalks in the downtown core district,” listed in city code as ordinance 43.88, which is an ordinance that existed prior to the Monday vote. The ordinance adopted on Monday is titled “disorderly conduct” and is numbered as 43.06 in the city code.

The two laws are similar, but 43.88 is specific to the downtown area, while 43.06 is citywide and requires someone to refuse to move after being warned.

Asked about the discrepancy, an OPD spokesperson in a mid-morning email said of Clark’s offense: “It falls under 43.06 Disorderly Conduct.” But then, a few hours later, the department sent a revised email saying Clark was in fact arrested under the previously existing ordinance, 43.88.

City Commissioner Bakari Burns, who voted against the ordinance Monday citing fears it was too vague, said Thursday he was still unclear as to which ordinance Clark was accused of violating.

“Recent information I received was that he was arrested under a different, or older ordinance. But my question is how often has that ordinance been used to arrest people experiencing homelessness?” said Burns, who also is the CEO of the Health Care Center for the Homeless. “When you read the affidavit, it does kind of read like it was responding to the amended ordinance.”

After being arrested, Clark “became irate and began to hit his head against the plastic prisoner compartment in the transport vehicle,” according to the arrest report. He suffered a head injury, according to the document, and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and later the Orange County Jail.

At the time of publication, he remained at the jail, records show, on $250 bond.

Burns said he agreed with a suggestion from Commissioner Robert Stuart from Monday’s hearing to review the ordinance in six months to see how it was being enforced,

“We have to be cognizant that we’re not doing something that appears to be criminalizing homelessness,” he said. “Criminalizing homelessness won’t end it.”

_______