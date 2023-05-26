Orlando Police arrest man accused of threatening store clerk with a gun

Orlando Police said an armed robber, who threatened a convenience store clerk with a gun, was arrested Thursday.

Police said there were no injuries.

According to the press release, Luis Omar Ubiles, 43, was taken into custody by the Orlando Violent Crimes Detectives. He fled the scene at S. Westmoreland Drive on May 3.

Ubiles held the clerk up with the handgun and demanded money, then ran from the scene, investigators said.

Ubiles was charged with armed robbery. He is being held in Orange County Jail.

