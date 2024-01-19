Orlando police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting Jan. 8

Officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting last week in the Washington Shores neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police and rescue officials responded Jan. 8 to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Thomas Street and Drew Avenue.

When they arrived, first responders found Michael Robinson, 35, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, officers placed Timothy Earl Isom-Petty Junior, 22, in custody in connection with the shooting. He is facing a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

An arrest affidavit was not yet available in court records.

