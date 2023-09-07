Orlando police chief to give update Thursday on efforts to reduce violent crime

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith will update the community Thursday on efforts to reduce violent crime in the city of Orlando.

Smith is planning to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. from the Orlando Police Headquarters.

Community leaders have been working on efforts to prevent crime for months.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reintroduced the Citizen’s Safety Task Force to help reduce violence in the community.

Orange County has also allocated $900,000 towards a Youth Violence Prevention Program.

This latest update from law enforcement comes after four teens, all with juvenile records, were arrested after a man and a 6-year-old were killed during a gun battle in Orlando.

Channel 9 will have a crew a Smith’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.