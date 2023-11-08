Orlando police continue search for gunman after 15-year-old killed in Millenia area

Police in Orlando said they have identified the victim of a fatal shooting near the Mall at Millenia.

Investigators said 15-year-old Destin Webster-Thompson was shot on Millenia Boulevard last week.

He later died at a hospital.

So far, police have not made any arrests, so they’re hoping someone comes forward with information about what happened.

