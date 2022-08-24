Orlando Police Department to swear in Eric Smith as new police chief Wednesday

The Orlando Police Department will hold a change-of-command ceremony on Wednesday for the official swearing in of Eric Smith as police chief.

Smith has served as acting chief since former chief Orlando Rolon retired on July 31.

Smith said fighting violent crime is job number one.

“We’re going to fight crime, it’s our main mission. Increase ties with the community, they go hand in hand,” Smith said.

Smith is a more than 28-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department.

He is the 40th police chief in Orlando’s history.

